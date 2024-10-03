Millennium Management LLC Has $34.30 Million Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wipro worth $34,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 6,295.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at $7,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

