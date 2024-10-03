Millennium Management LLC Has $37.47 Million Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,366 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.81% of Payoneer Global worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYO. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,397,005 shares of company stock worth $7,831,792 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

