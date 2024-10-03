Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 940,745 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

