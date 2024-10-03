Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.75% of Addus HomeCare worth $36,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $127.66 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

