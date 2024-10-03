Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,863,000 after buying an additional 2,579,248 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $29,074,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $14,626,000. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $15,761,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 2.07. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

