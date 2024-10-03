Millennium Management LLC Purchases 10,552 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Federated Hermes worth $31,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.