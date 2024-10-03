Millennium Management LLC Purchases 344,017 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Element Solutions worth $30,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.