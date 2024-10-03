Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 434,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $35,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Perficient by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,102 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,240 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 238,712 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

