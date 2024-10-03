Millennium Management LLC Sells 47,425 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,425 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

