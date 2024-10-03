Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 272,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 33,533.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aptiv by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 610,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,779,000 after acquiring an additional 183,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fox Advisors cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.