Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,373 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

