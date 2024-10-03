MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.08. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 115,257 shares traded.
MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 4.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.79.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MIND C.T.I.
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.