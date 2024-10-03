MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.08. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 115,257 shares traded.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.79.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Free Report ) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of MIND C.T.I. worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

