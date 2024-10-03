Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,743,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 1,102,763 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $568,947 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,404 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $122,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,966 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

