Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. National Pension Service raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 24,534,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,723,672,000 after acquiring an additional 461,321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 237,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 127,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 369,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.34.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.