Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 11%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.83 ($0.08). Approximately 172,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 821,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Mkango Resources Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 2.15.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

