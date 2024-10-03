MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MKS Instruments by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 219,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

MKSI stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

