MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MKSI traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 166,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

