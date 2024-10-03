Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 11,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 20,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $172.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 730.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.
