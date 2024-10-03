Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.09 and traded as high as $190.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $183.95, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Announces Dividend

About Monarch Cement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.