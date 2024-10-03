Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

