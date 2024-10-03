MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,810. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

