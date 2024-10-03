MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.
MongoDB Stock Down 1.3 %
MDB stock opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.07. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,810. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
