Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $952.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $959.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,534 shares of company stock valued at $50,452,525. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $918.90 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.57. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

