Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Moolec Science had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 150.27%.
Moolec Science Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of MLEC opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Moolec Science has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
About Moolec Science
