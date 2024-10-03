Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $13.99. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 175,437 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

