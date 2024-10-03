MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Insider Peter Henley Acquires 11,900 Shares

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Henley acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$19,873.00 ($13,705.52).

MotorCycle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get MotorCycle alerts:

MotorCycle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. MotorCycle’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

MotorCycle Company Profile

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.