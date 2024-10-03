Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8,800.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,800 ($117.71) and last traded at GBX 9,046.47 ($121.01), with a volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,000 ($120.39).

Mountview Estates Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,335.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,580.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,250 ($123.73), for a total transaction of £314,500 ($420,679.51). Insiders own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

