M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,371 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,474.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 216,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 103,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,035.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

