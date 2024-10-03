M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,302,000 after buying an additional 554,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after buying an additional 733,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
