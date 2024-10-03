M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

