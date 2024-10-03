M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after buying an additional 2,698,403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $33,273,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

