M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
