M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 331,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 137,156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 301,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,890,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

