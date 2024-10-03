M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CACI International comprises approximately 1.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $505.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.87 and a 200-day moving average of $432.77. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $508.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

