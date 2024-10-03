M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.78 and a 200-day moving average of $544.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

