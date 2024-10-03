M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,982 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,982 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 781.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 439,588 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,591,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

