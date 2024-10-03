M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $277.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.17 and a 200-day moving average of $273.10.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
