M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.81.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $389.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $395.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

