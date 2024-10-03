M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

