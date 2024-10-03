MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $690.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.07.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $590.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.65. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,009,000 after acquiring an additional 151,108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

