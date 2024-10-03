MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Up 14.4%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 8,285,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average daily volume of 905,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 14.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -2.34.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 1,162.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSP Recovery Company Profile

In related news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 360,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,593.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.