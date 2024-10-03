MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Up 14.4%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 8,285,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average daily volume of 905,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
MSP Recovery Stock Up 14.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -2.34.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 1,162.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
