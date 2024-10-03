M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $187.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.13.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

