Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.63. 646,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 300,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
