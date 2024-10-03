Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.63. 646,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 300,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

