Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MUR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 629,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 197,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 185,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

