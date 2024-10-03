Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 2.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 200,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,357,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
