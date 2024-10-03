Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Down 10.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. 11,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 51,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Nano One Materials Stock Down 10.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Nano One Materials
Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
