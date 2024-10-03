NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 85.46, a current ratio of 107.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

