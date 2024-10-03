Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 3,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $377,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $344,439.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00.

Natera Trading Down 3.7 %

Natera stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Natera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

