National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

TELUS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in TELUS by 8,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TELUS by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TELUS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.87%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

