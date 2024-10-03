National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.73.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

