National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.73.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
